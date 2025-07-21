War in Gaza 'must end now': UK, France and 23 other countries in joint plea

LONDON: Twenty-five countries including Britain, France and a host of European nations issued a joint statement on Monday saying the war in Gaza “must end now” and Israel must comply with international law.

The foreign ministers of countries including Australia, Canada and Japan said “the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths” and condemned “the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food."

“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the statement said.

“The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," it added.

The signatories included the foreign ministers of about 20 European countries as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management.

The U.S. and Germany did not sign the statement.

The signatories called for an immediate ceasefire, adding they are prepared to take action to support a political pathway to peace in the region.