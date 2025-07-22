Flash floods kill five and leave 15 missing in northern Pakistan

KHAPLU: A landslide triggered by torrential monsoon rains swept away cars in mountainous northern Pakistan, killing at least five people, with more vehicles buried under the debris, officials said Tuesday.

Flash floods, collapsed buildings and electrocutions have killed 221 people nationwide since the monsoon season arrived in late June with heavier rains that usual.

More than eight vehicles were swept away on Monday when heavy rains triggered a landslide on a highway in Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan region.

"One local resident and four tourists have died and among the deceased is an unidentified woman," Atta-ur-Rehman Kakar, a senior official in Diamer, said in a video statement Tuesday.

Nearly 100 homes have been destroyed in the floods, and rescue operations were ongoing, he added.

The region is a popular tourist destination, marked by towering mountains, deep valleys and wide rivers.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson for the regional government, said hundreds of visitors have been rescued.

"Government teams cleared debris and escorted them off the mountain road, while local villagers provided emergency shelter and assistance," Faraq added.

Floods and landslides in the area have blocked major highways, damaged communication signals, four bridges, a hotel and a school.

Washed out buses used by tourists were left abandoned on the side of the road after the destruction caused by the landslides.

Rescued families holding babies and carrying rucksacks sat on rocks while rescue teams handed them food at the scene of a landslide.