UK F-35 fighter jet departs Thiruvananthapuram; British High Commission thanks India for support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UK Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 successfully departed on Monday at 10.15 am, following extensive repairs and safety checks, according to an official statement from the British High Commission.
The fifth-generation stealth aircraft, which was part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group onboard HMS Prince of Wales, had diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to adverse weather conditions that prevented it from safely returning to the aircraft carrier. Although it landed without incident, the jet later developed an engineering issue while on the ground, temporarily preventing its return to operational duties.
A team of engineers from HMS Prince of Wales initially assessed the situation, after which it was determined that support from a specialist UK-based engineering team was required. The team, which arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on July 6, carried out necessary repairs and comprehensive safety inspections before clearing the aircraft for departure.
Sources confirmed that the UK engineering team is expected to return to the UK on Wednesday.
In its official statement, the British High Commission expressed gratitude to Indian authorities and airport officials for their support throughout the repair and recovery process.
“The UK remains very grateful for the support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams throughout the repair and recovery process,” a British High Commission spokesperson said. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our defence partnership with India.”
The UK had accepted India’s offer to shift the aircraft to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport. To minimise disruption to routine airport operations, the move was coordinated to coincide with the arrival of the UK engineering team and their specialised equipment. Officials noted that all standard aviation protocols and airport requirements were fully complied with during the aircraft’s stay in India.
The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea in June when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and landed safely June 14.
The stranded military aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, triggered AI-generated memes in India. A Kerala tourism department social media post showed the plane on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees with a fictitious five-star review: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend."
The top official at the tourism department, K Biju, said the post was in “good humor.”
“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” Biju said.
Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.
There was speculation in India that the aircraft could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane if repairs were unsuccessful. The UK Ministry of Defense dismissed the speculation in a statement.
(With inputs from Associated Press)