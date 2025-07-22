UK F-35 fighter jet departs Thiruvananthapuram; British High Commission thanks India for support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UK Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 successfully departed on Monday at 10.15 am, following extensive repairs and safety checks, according to an official statement from the British High Commission.

The fifth-generation stealth aircraft, which was part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group onboard HMS Prince of Wales, had diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to adverse weather conditions that prevented it from safely returning to the aircraft carrier. Although it landed without incident, the jet later developed an engineering issue while on the ground, temporarily preventing its return to operational duties.

A team of engineers from HMS Prince of Wales initially assessed the situation, after which it was determined that support from a specialist UK-based engineering team was required. The team, which arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on July 6, carried out necessary repairs and comprehensive safety inspections before clearing the aircraft for departure.