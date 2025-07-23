Climate change 'urgent and existential threat': International Court of Justice

THE HAGUE: The world's top court on Wednesday began delivering a much-anticipated ruling laying out what legal obligations countries have to prevent climate change and whether polluters should pay up for the consequences.

It is the biggest case ever heard at the International Court of Justice and experts say the judges' opinion could reshape climate justice, with major impacts on laws around the world.

In opening remarks, ICJ president Yuji Iwasawa said the consequences of climate change "are severe and far-reaching: they affect both natural ecosystems and human populations".

"These consequences underscore the urgent and existential threat posed by climate change," he said.

The push for a court opinion was spearheaded by the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu amid growing frustration at sluggish progress in UN climate negotiations.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's climate change minister, said the ICJ ruling could be a "game-changer" in the fight against global warming.

"We've been going through this for 30 years... It'll shift the narrative, which is what we need to have," Regenvanu told AFP.

The United Nations has tasked the 15 judges at the ICJ, a UN court that adjudicates disputes between nations, to answer two fundamental questions.

First: what must states do under international law to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions "for present and future generations"?

Second: what are the consequences for states whose emissions have caused environmental harm, especially to vulnerable low-lying island states?