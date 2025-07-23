Indian student brutally assaulted in racist attack in Australia; 1 held, probe on

An Indian international student was hospitalised after a violent and allegedly racially motivated assault in central Adelaide, Australia, prompting outrage and renewed calls for stronger protections for foreign students.

Charanpreet Singh, 23, was with his wife near Kintore Avenue around 9:22 pm on Saturday, July 19, when he was allegedly attacked by a group of five men.

According to The Australia Today, the couple had just parked their car to view the city’s light displays when the unprovoked assault occurred. Eyewitnesses and social media footage cited in the report show the assailants exiting another vehicle and striking Singh without warning. They allegedly used metal knuckles or sharp objects and hurled racial slurs including, “F*** off, Indian,” before fleeing the scene.

A video of the attack has also gone viral on social media.