UN's top court says failing to protect planet from climate change could violate international law

THE HAGUE: The United Nations’s top court announced Wednesday that if countries fail to take measures to protect the planet from climate change, they could be in violation of international law.

The International Court of Justice delivered an advisory opinion in a landmark case about nations’ obligations to tackle climate change and the consequences they may face if they don’t, calling it an “urgent and existential” threat to humanity.

“Failure of a state to take appropriate action to protect the climate system ... may constitute an internationally wrongful act,” court President Yuji Iwasawa said during the hearing.

The court also said countries harmed by climate change could be entitled to reparations for the damage they have suffered from rising global temperatures, but what they are owed should be determined on a “case by case” basis.

The non-binding opinion, which runs to over 500 pages, is seen as a potential turning point in international climate law.

The court said a “clean, healthy and sustainable environment” is a human right. Enshrining a sustainable environment as a human right paves the way for other legal actions, including states returning to the ICJ to hold each other to account as well as domestic lawsuits, along with legal instruments like investment agreements.