Poll finds most US adults still support legal abortion three years after Roe was overturned

Similarly, about half now say abortion should be available in their state when someone doesn’t want to continue their pregnancy for any reason — about the same as in June 2021 but down from about 6 in 10 who said that in 2024. Adults in the strictest states are just as likely as others to say abortion should be available in their state to women who want to end pregnancies for any reason.

Democrats support abortion access far more than Republicans do. Support for legal abortion has dropped slightly among members of both parties since June 2024, but nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and roughly 4 in 10 Republicans say abortion should be legal in at least most instances.

Fallout from state bans influenced some people's positions

Seeing what's happened in the aftermath of the ruling has strengthened the abortion rights position of Wilaysha White, a 25-year-old Ohio mom.

She has some regrets about the abortion she had when she was homeless. “I don’t think you should be able to get an abortion anytime,” said White, who calls herself a “semi-Republican.”

But she said that hearing about situations — including when a Georgia woman was arrested after a miscarriage and initially charged with concealing a death — is a bigger concern. “Seeing women being sick and life or death, they’re not being put first — that’s just scary,” she said.

“I’d rather have it be legal across the board than have that.”

Julie Reynolds’ strong anti-abortion stance has been cemented for decades and hasn’t shifted since Roe was overturned. “It’s a moral issue,” said the 66-year-old Arizona woman, who works part time as a bank teller.

She said her view is shaped partly by having obtained an abortion herself when she was in her 20s. “I would not want a woman to go through that,” she said. “I live with that every day. I took a life.”

Support remains high for legal abortion in certain situations

The vast majority of US adults — at least 8 in 10 — continue to say their state should allow legal abortion if a fetal abnormality would prevent the child from surviving outside the womb, if the patient’s health is seriously endangered by the pregnancy, or if the person became pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

Consistent with AP-NORC’s June 2024 poll, about 7 in 10 US adults “strongly” or “somewhat” favor protecting access to abortions for patients who are experiencing miscarriages or other pregnancy-related emergencies.

In states that have banned or restricted abortion, such medical exceptions have been sharply in focus.

This is a major concern for Nicole Jones, a 32-year-old Florida resident.

Jones and her husband would like to have children soon. But she said she’s worried about access to abortion if there’s a fetal abnormality or a condition that would threaten her life in pregnancy since they live in a state that bans most abortions after the first six weeks of gestation.

“What if we needed something?” she asked. “We’d have to travel out of state or risk my life because of this ban.”

Adults support protections for seeking abortions across state lines — but not as strongly

There's less consensus on whether states that allow abortion should protect access for women who live in places with bans.

Just over half support protecting a patient's right to obtain an abortion in another state and shielding those who provide abortions from fines or prison time. In both cases, relatively few adults — about 2 in 10 — oppose the measures and about 1 in 4 are neutral.

More Americans also favor than oppose legal protections for doctors who prescribe and mail abortion pills to patients in states with bans.

About 4 in 10 “somewhat” or “strongly” favor those protections, and roughly 3 in 10 oppose them. Such telehealth prescriptions are a key reason that the number of abortions nationally has risen even as travel for abortion has declined slightly.