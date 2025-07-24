Russian plane with 49 aboard crashes after disappearing from radar over country's Far East

MOSCOW: A passenger plane carrying nearly 50 people crashed in a remote spot in Russia's far eastern region of Amur on Thursday, with no immediate signs of survivors, authorities said.

The aircraft, a twin-propeller Antonov-24 operated by Angara Airlines, was headed to the town of Tynda from the city of Blagoveshchensk when it disappeared from radar at around 1:00 pm local time (0400 GMT).

A rescue helicopter later spotted the burning fuselage of the plane on a forested mountain slope about 16 kilometres (10 miles) from Tynda.

Videos published by Russian investigators showed what appeared to be columns of smoke billowing from the wreckage of the plane in a dense, forested area.

Rescuers in the helicopter saw no evidence of survivors, local rescuers said, as the Amur region's civil defence agency said it was dispatching a ground team to the scene.

"At the moment, 25 people and five units of equipment have been dispatched, and four aircraft with crews are on standby," it said.

The forest terrain has made getting to the site difficult, a rescuer told the state TASS news agency.

"The main search operations are being conducted from the air," they said.

Angara Airlines, a small regional carrier based in the Russian city of Irkutsk, made no immediate public comment.