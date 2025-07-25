American HR exec caught on Coldplay cam resigns after her embrace with CEO went viral

The female executive who was caught on camera embracing the CEO of her company at a Coldplay concert in a moment that went viral has resigned, according to news reports.

Multiple news outlets reported that Kristin Cabot, the executive in charge of human resources at tech company Astronomer, has resigned.

Her departure follows the resignation of CEO Andy Byron, who quit after the company said he was being put on leave pending an investigation.

The episode resulted in endless memes, parody videos and screenshots of the pair’s shocked faces filling social media feeds

Cabot and Byron were caught by surprise when singer Chris Martin asked the cameras to scan the crowd for his “Jumbotron Song” during the concert last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

They were shown cuddling and smiling, but when they saw themselves on the big screen, Cabot's jaw dropped, her hands flew to her face and she spun away from the camera while Byron ducked out of the frame.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin joked in video that spread quickly around the internet.

When the video first spread online it wasn't immediately clear who they were, but online sleuths rapidly figured out their identities. The company has previously confirmed the identities of the couple in a statement to the AP.

Both of their profiles have been now removed from Astronomer's website and a November press release announcing her hiring has also been deleted.

Astronomer was a previously obscure tech company based in New York. It provides big companies with a platform that helps them organize their data.

Online streams of Coldplay's songs jumped 20% in the days after the video went viral, according to Luminate, an industry data and analytics company.