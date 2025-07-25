Trump says Hamas 'didn't want' Gaza deal as talks break down

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump accused Hamas on Friday of not wanting to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza as Israel said it would explore "alternative options" to rescue hostages after negotiations had collapsed.

An Israeli official meanwhile told AFP air drops of aid would resume soon over the Gaza Strip, where aid groups warned of surging numbers of malnourished children as international concern mounted over the deepening humanitarian crisis after more than 21 months of war.

After US and Israeli negotiators quit indirect talks with Hamas in Qatar, Trump said that "it was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die."

The US president argued that the Palestinian militant group, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war, was not ready to hand over the remaining captives held in Gaza because "they know what happens after you get the final hostages".

His special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not "acting in good faith" in the negotiations that ended on Thursday.

A senior Hamas official in turn accused Witkoff of distorting the reality of the talks and walking back on agreements that had been reached between the parties.

Witkoff's "negative statements... run completely counter to the context in which the last negotiations were held", Bassem Naim told AFP, saying the US envoy was looking to "serve the Israeli position".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas's terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region."

Witkoff similarly said Washington would "consider alternative options" on Gaza, without elaborating on what they could entail.