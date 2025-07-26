Reverse migration: African Americans relocating to Kenya cite heritage and restoration

NAIROBI: Kenneth Harris spent most of his days in Atlanta yearning for a life in a place where his dark skin color is not a source of suspicion, but a mark of a shared heritage. His chance came two years ago when he bought a one-way ticket to Kenya.

The 38-year-old retired veteran has found a community in the east African country's capital, where he now runs an Airbnb business. He loves admiring Nairobi's golden sunset from a rooftop terrace, and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle in a tastefully furnished apartment in an upmarket neighborhood.

Harris is part of a growing wave of African Americans who are relocating to Kenya, citing the need to connect with their ancestors — or “coming home," a phrase often used among the Black community.

Like dozens of other African Americans who have moved to Nairobi in recent years, Harris was attracted to Kenya’s tropical climate and what he describes as the warmth and friendliness of the people he believes he shares a history and culture with.

In search of community and a better life

“I have always had that adventurous spirit, especially when I joined the military and got to go to different countries. So I am taking the opportunity to venture out to new places," he said. “That is what allowed me to make a home away from home and Kenya is my new home.”

Some friends have reaching out to him to explore a “change from the US for their peace of mind,” he said.

Several other African Americans who have “come home” like him have set up thriving businesses in Nairobi that include travel agencies, restaurants and farms.

Many African Americans who have sought a better life abroad or are considering it said President Donald Trump's administration — with its crackdown on diversity programs — isn't the main reason they want to move. Rather, most say they had been mulling a move for some time, and the current political environment in the US may be pushing them to act sooner than initially planned.