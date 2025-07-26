Suspect arrested after University of New Mexico dorm shooting leaves 1 dead

ALBUQUERQUE: One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting early Friday at a University of New Mexico dormitory that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of students and a campuswide search for the suspect, who has since been taken into custody.

University officials lifted a shelter in place order late Friday afternoon, saying there was still an active investigation and that the main campus in Albuquerque would remain closed. They said students were allowed to eat at the dining hall and return to their dorms but otherwise should avoid the crime scene.

Mayor Tim Keller announced the arrest Friday evening, saying "we are deeply grateful that the offender is now in custody."

The mayor did not release any information about the suspect or where and when the arrest took place.

For much of the day, authorities had the area around the student housing complex cordoned off with yellow tape as police vehicles blocked roadways and investigators gathered.

The two people shot were inside a dorm building where they had been visiting a student, but they were not students themselves, said Lt. Tim Delgado with the University of New Mexico Police Department.

Authorities have yet to release any other details about who was shot. Police had evacuated parts of the campus earlier in the day.

"We had a student orientation going so there were like 400 kids in dorms, so we wanted to make sure they were safe," Delgado said.