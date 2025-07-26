'Very much' remind me of India-Pakistan conflict: Trump on Thailand-Cambodia tensions

UNITED KINGDOM: US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was talking with the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand in a bid to end their border conflict that has left at least 33 people dead..Trump also likened it to the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

“Many people are being killed in this war, but it very much reminds me of the conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” he said.

Trump said that he had personally spoken to the leaders of both Cambodia and Thailand, urging them to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand," Trump, who is on a visit to Scotland, said in a post on his Truth Social network.

"I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation," he said soon after in a new post.

"Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE," he added.

"I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!"

Trump also indicated he would not move forward on trade deals with either nation until fighting has stopped.