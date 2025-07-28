Bangladesh govt sets up probe panel to investigate jet crash into school; asks report in four weeks

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government has formed a nine-member commission to investigate last week's crash of its Air Force training jet into a school here that killed 34 people, mostly students, according to a media report.

The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a "mechanical fault" moments after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area last Monday.

The probe commission headed by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan has been asked to submit its report within four weeks, The Daily Star newspaper cited a Cabinet Division gazette issued on Sunday.

The other members include a retired air vice marshal, three additional secretaries from three ministries, the Dhaka divisional commissioner, an urban planner, and a professor of the mechanical engineering department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.