Cambodian, Thai leaders hold ceasefire talks in Malaysia as border violence enters fifth day

KUALA LUMPUR: Ceasefire talks have started between Thai and Cambodian leaders in Malaysia in an urgent effort to resolve deadly border clashes that entered a fifth day despite mounting international calls for peace.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai gathered Monday for the meeting at the official residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who is hosting the negotiations as chair of the regional bloc, Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The fighting flared last Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes, that have killed at least 35 people and displaced more than 260,000 people on both sides. Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand shut all border crossings with Cambodia, with an exception for migrant Cambodian workers returning home.

Troops from both sides reported ongoing fighting Monday along border areas. Gunfire could be heard as dawn broke in Samrong in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province, Associated Press reporters covering the conflict said.

Maly Socheata, a Cambodian defense ministry spokesperson, said the Thai assault was “ongoing and strong” on Monday.

Anwar said late Sunday that both sides would present their conditions for peace but “what is important is immediate ceasefire.”

“I hope this can work,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Malaysian national news agency Bernama. “Although it’s not as bad as many other countries, we have to put a stop (to the violence).”