Indian-origin man charged over disrupting UK flight with chants

LONDON: A 41-year-old man, believed to be of Indian heritage, has appeared in court in Scotland, charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft after disrupting a flight from London Luton airport to Glasgow with loud chants.

Abhay Devdas Nayak, who was arrested after the easyJet flight landed at Glasgow on Sunday morning, did not enter any guilty or not-guilty plea as he appeared on Monday at Paisley Sheriff Court, bordering the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Videos circulating on social media showed the accused shout "death to America, death to Trump" and "Allahu Akbar".

"We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow around 8:20 am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025, Police Scotland said in a statement. We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved.