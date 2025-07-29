Ukraine says at least 20 killed in overnight Russian strikes

KYIV: At least 20 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in overnight Russian strikes on Ukraine, regional officials said on Tuesday.

Russia carried out eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a prison, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the military administration.

"16 people were killed, 35 were wounded," he said on Telegram, adding that the premises were destroyed and that nearby houses were damaged.

People were also killed and more wounded in attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.

A missile strike on the city of Kamyanske killed two people, wounded five and damaged a hospital, Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration said on Telegram.

Another person was killed and several wounded in an attack on the region's Synelnykivsky district, he said.