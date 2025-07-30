Rescuers race to reach injured German Olympian stranded on Karakoram mountain range

PESHAWAR: Rescuers comprising local mountaineers and porters resumed efforts on Wednesday to reach injured German Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier on a peak in the Karakoram mountain range, officials said.

Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional government in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said rescuers were racing against time to reach Dahlmeier despite bad weather on the Laila Peak, where she has been stranded since Monday following a mountaineering accident.

Dahlmeier, who also won the 2017 women's Biathlon World Cup, was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range when she was struck by falling rocks.

Climbers, including two Americans attempting the same ascent, are trying to join the rescue operation.