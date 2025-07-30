Russian TV shows buildings swept away as tsunami hits coast

MOSCOW: Russian state television on Wednesday aired footage of a tsunami wave sweeping through a coastal town in the far east of the country, carrying buildings and debris into the sea.

An 8.8 magnitude megaquake struck off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula earlier, prompting evacuations and tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific coast.

In Severo-Kurilsk, a Russian town of about 2,000 people some 350 kilometres (217 miles) southwest from the earthquake's epicentre, tsunami waves crashed through the port area and submerged the local fishing plant, according to authorities. The town lies on the northern Kuril island of Paramushir, just south of the Kamchatka peninsula.

The waves, which were up to four metres high in some areas, reached as far as the town's World War II monument about 400 metres (1,312 feet) from the shore line, according to Mayor Alexander Ovsyannikov.