Ukraine lawmakers vote to approve new anti-corruption bill

KYIV: Ukraine's parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill to replace a law that curbed the powers of anti-graft bodies and sparked the largest public rallies since Russia invaded more than three years ago.

A live feed from parliament showed lawmakers voting for the bill, which was approved in advance by the anti-corruption bodies and provides for regular lie detector tests for anti-graft officials.

Kyiv's European allies had been worried that the law would undermine anti-corruption reforms key to Ukraine's bid to join the EU, but supported the new amendments.

The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, welcomed parliament's decision and praised Ukrainians who had protested the previous version of the law.

"Everyone is a winner, but first and foremost, democratic Ukraine is the winner," he wrote on social media.