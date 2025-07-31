Zelensky urges allies to push for 'regime change' in Russia

HELSINKI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the world should push for "regime change" in Russia, arguing that President Vladimir Putin otherwise would continue to destabilise Russia's neighbours.

His remarks came at a conference hosted by Finland, marking 50 years since the signing of the "Helsinki Final Act," a document meant to improve relations between Cold War adversaries.

"I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war. It started it, and it can be made to end it," Zelensky told the conference in an online address.

"But if the world doesn't aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilise neighbouring countries," he added.

The Ukrainian head of state also said it was time to put frozen Russian assets to work against Russia.

"We need to fully block Russia's war machine ... put every frozen Russian asset, including the stolen wealth of corruption to work defending against Russian aggression," Zelensky said.

"It's time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them, confiscate them and use them to serve peace, not war," he added.