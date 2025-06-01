Kyiv strikes deep into Russia, Moscow confirms drone attacks on five airbases

A Ukrainian security official said on Sunday that a drone strike carried out by Ukraine had destroyed over 40 Russian aircraft - including nuclear-capable Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers - inside Russian territory, according to a report by Associated Press.

The Russian Defence Ministry later confirmed that five air bases were targeted by Ukrainian drones, causing damage to an unspecified number of aircraft according to a report by PTI.

“Today, the Kyiv regime staged a terror attack with the use of FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. All terror attacks on military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were repelled,”

“No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians. Some of those involved in the terror attacks were detained,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

For the first time it was established that Olenogorsk (Murmansk region) and Sredny (Irkutsk region in Siberia) were attacked from close proximity by using trailer trucks by the attackers.

“As a result of the launch of FPV drones from territories in the close proximity to military airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk Regions, several aircraft caught fire. The fires were extinguished,” the Russian MoD said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine reported on Sunday that it faced an unprecedented overnight assault, with 472 Russian drones launched across its territory - the highest number recorded since the invasion began in February 2022.