Pakistan launches global diplomatic outreach to present its perspective on recent conflict with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday unveiled the details of its global diplomatic push to seek international support following the recent conflict with India and highlight the importance of dialogue to tackle problems between the two countries.

The diplomatic outreach comprises two delegations marching towards different directions to garner support for the country, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The move comes after India sent seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals as part of its diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directive, a high-level multi-party delegation will visit New York, Washington DC, London and Brussels from 2 June 2025," the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The nine-member delegation is led by the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.