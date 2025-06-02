Poland's prime minister says he will seek a vote of confidence after ally's election loss

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday that he would ask parliament to hold a vote of confidence in his coalition government after his ally lost a presidential runoff.

The result of the weekend election leaves Tusk politically weakened, and there are questions about whether his multiparty coalition can survive to the end of its term in late 2027. It wasn’t immediately clear when the confidence vote might take place.

Tusk's announcement came in a recorded announcement posted to social media after a vote count confirmed that that conservative Karol Nawrocki won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count on Monday. Nawrocki won 50.89% of votes in a very tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%.

Tusk said he is prepared to work with Nawrocki if he “shows a willingness to cooperate.”

Tusk's government exists separately from the presidency but the president holds power to veto laws, and Nawrocki's win will make it extremely difficult for Tusk to press his pro-European agenda.

If Tusk survives the confidence vote, it would show he still has a mandate to govern.

The race had Poland on edge since a first round of voting two weeks earlier, revealing deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

The outcome suggests that Poland can be expected to take a more populist and nationalist path under its new president, who was backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trzaskowski conceded defeat and congratulated Nawrocki on Monday, thanking all those who voted for him. “I fought for us to build a strong, safe, honest, and empathetic Poland together,” he wrote on X. “I’m sorry I wasn’t able to convince the majority of citizens of my vision for Poland. I’m sorry we didn’t win together.”