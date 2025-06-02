Ukraine says ready for 'necessary steps' at talks with Russia in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Ukraine said Monday it was ready to take "necessary steps for peace" at talks with Russia in Istanbul, where the two sides will exchange plans on how they want to end the three-year war, Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

Urged on by US President Donald Trump, Moscow and Kyiv have opened direct negotiations for the first time since the early weeks of Russia's invasion, but have yet to make significant progress towards an elusive agreement.

Monday's talks come a day after Ukraine carried out one of its most brazen and successful attacks ever on Russian soil -- hitting dozens of strategic bombers parked at airbases thousands of kilometres behind the front line.

A first round of talks in Istanbul last month yielded a large-scale prisoner exchange but no pause in the fighting, which has raged since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The second round is scheduled to get underway at 1:00 pm (1000 GMT) at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, an Ottoman imperial house on the banks of the Bosphorus that is now a luxury five-star hotel.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will mediate the talks.

"We are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a summit of NATO members in Vilnius ahead of the talks.

A source in the negotiating team urged Russia to avoid repeating its previous hardline demands and show "flexibility."

"If they are ready to move forward, not just repeat the same previous ultimatums, then there may be good and big news today," the source told AFP.

'Unconditional ceasefire'

Moscow says it will present a "memorandum" of its peace terms, having resisted pressure by Ukraine to send its demands in advance.

Despite the flurry of diplomacy, the two sides remain far apart.