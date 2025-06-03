17-year-old Pakistani social media influencer shot dead at home; suspect arrested

A teenage social media influencer in Pakistan was shot dead by a man at her home in Islamabad on Monday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been quoted as saying by a report that the main suspect in the case has been arrested.

The 17-year-old Sana Yousaf from Upper Chitral was killed at close range by a man armed with a pistol

The incident took place at her home in Sector G-13.

According to reports, Sana was shot twice at point-blank range and she died on the spot.

Sumbal police filed a FIR on Monday evening following a complaint lodged by Sana’s mother, Farzana Yousaf, invoking Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the Dawn reported.

Sana's mother was quoted as saying by the Dawn that the man with a pistol in his hand entered their house suddenly and “shot straight at my daughter with the intention to kill”.

She added that two shots struck Sana in her chest, injuring her severely. The girl was taken to a hospital but she had succumbed to her wounds, the FIR added.

The mother described the suspect as having a “smart appearance, moderate physique and height”, and dressed in a black shirt and pants. She asserted that she and her sister-in-law, Lateefa Shah, were eyewitnesses to the incident and could identify the suspect if they saw him in person.