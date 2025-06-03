Far-right lawmaker Wilders pulls his party out of ruling Dutch coalition in dispute over migration

THE HAGUE: Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the ruling four-party Dutch coalition Tuesday in dispute over a crackdown on migration, sparking a political crisis and possibly the end of the 11-month-old government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Wilders announced his decision in a message on X after a brief meeting in parliament of leaders of the four parties that make up the fractious administration.

The government meltdown comes just three weeks before the Netherlands is scheduled to host a summit of NATO leaders in The Hague and amid global instability.

It was unclear what would happen next. The government could attempt to remain in power as a minority administration or call new elections for later this year. Schoof called an emergency Cabinet meeting for early afternoon.

Wilders blames inaction on migration.

Wilders told reporters that he was withdrawing his support for the coalition and pulling his ministers out of the Cabinet over its failure to act on his desire for a clampdown on migration.

“I signed up for the toughest asylum policy and not the downfall of the Netherlands,” said Wilders, whose Party for Freedom is still riding high in Dutch opinion polls, though the gap with the center-left opposition is negligible.

Prime minister appealed for leaders to act responsibly.