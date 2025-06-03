Kids put Modi in grandfather category immediately: US Second Lady Usha Vance

WASHINGTON: Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance described her visit to India in April "as the trip of a lifetime" for the family and said her three young children have put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the "grandfather category."

Vice President JD Vance undertook his first official visit to India in April and was accompanied by Usha Vance and their three young children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

"It really was the trip of a lifetime for us," Usha Vance said, recalling the visit to India during a fireside chat here on Monday at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit.

The Vances were in India from April 21-24 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before travelling to Jaipur and Agra.

Usha emphasised that meeting the PM Modi "was really very special."

"We'd actually had a chance to meet him before," she said adding that when her kids, who were sleep-deprived when travelling in Paris, saw the Prime Minister, they "saw an Indian man with a white beard and white hair, and they just put him in the grandfather category immediately. So they are very into him."

"They just love him. And he really cemented his status by giving our five-year-old a birthday present that day," she said.

The Vances and PM Modi had met in France in February during the AI Action Summit. She recalled that when the Vance family visited PM Modi's residence in Delhi, her kids ran up to him and were hugging him. "He was just incredibly kind and generous to them."

She noted that the conversation between her husband and the Prime Minister was "very productive" and "it was a real opportunity for us to kind of cement that personal relationship that they have, which I think is only to the good."