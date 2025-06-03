Teenager dies of panic attack, several injured as 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Turkish coast

There were no initial reports of buildings destroyed in residential areas, he said.

"In Fethiye, a 14-year-old girl named Afranur Gunlu was taken to the hospital due to a panic attack but, unfortunately, despite all interventions, she passed away," Yerlikaya said.

Fethiyeh lies around 100 kilometres to the east of Marmaris.

Of those injured, 14 were treated at the scene, eight were briefly treated then discharged and another 46 were being treated in hospital, he said.

Many popular seaside resorts are located in Mugla province, including Marmaris, Bodrum and Fethiye, which welcomed 3.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, the Anatolu state news agency said.

The earthquake was also "broadly felt" in Greece's Dodecanese islands, the national quake protection authority chief Efthymios Lekkas told the enikos.gr news portal, saying some tourists in Rhodes had been forced to evacuate their hotels.

But there were no reports of injuries, he said.

It was also felt in Egypt, according to the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics.