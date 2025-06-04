A quiet Tiananmen Square anniversary displays China's ability to suppress history

A former district council member, Chan Kim-kam, said customs officers questioned her at her shop on the eve of June 4 after she advertised small white candles for sale in an Instagram post titled, June, we don't forget.

It is only in Taiwan, a self-governing island that is claimed by China but runs its own affairs, that large June 4 gatherings can still take place.

The crackdown reinforced Communist Party control Tiananmen Square is a vast open space in the centre of Beijing with monumental, communist-era buildings along two of its sides and the mausoleum of Mao Zedong, who founded the communist era in 1949, on the south end.

University students occupied this symbolically important site in the spring of 1989. Their calls for freedoms divided the party leadership.

In retrospect, the decision to send in the troops marked a decisive turning point in the evolution of modern China, keeping the party firmly in control as it loosened economic controls.

Chinese officials have said the country's rapid economic development since then proves the decisions made at the time were correct.

Tiananmen Mothers, a group formed by relatives of the victims, disagrees.

It made an annual online appeal to the government, signed by 108 members, calling for an independent investigation into what happened on June 4, 1989, including a list of all who died.

The group also demanded compensation for the families and a legal case against those responsible for the deaths.

The Canadian and German Embassies in Beijing posted an image of a candle on large screens on their properties facing the street.

Hong Kong's once outspoken populace has been cowed A carnival showcasing Chinese food and products was held in Victoria Park, where tens of thousands of people used to gather in the evening for a candlelight vigil on the anniversary.

Hong Kong authorities first shut down the vigil during the COVID-19 pandemic and arrested the organizers in 2021.

The moves were part of a broader crackdown on dissent following monthslong anti-government protests in 2019 that turned violent and paralysed parts of the city.

You know, Hong Kongers have become silent lambs after 2019, said King Ng, who was at the park on Wednesday.