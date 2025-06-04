Fact-check at UN leaves Bilawal Bhutto red-faced over 'demonising Muslims in India' claim

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced an embarrassing moment at a recent United Nations press briefing when a journalist publicly fact-checked his allegation that Muslims were being "demonised" in India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bhutto, who is currently leading a parliamentary delegation to the United States to present Islamabad’s narrative on rising regional tensions, reiterated Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and accused India of politicising the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam — which killed 26 civilians — to vilify Indian Muslims.

However, his sweeping generalisation was quickly challenged. A journalist attending the briefing pushed back, citing personal observations. “You said the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India. But, sir, I’ve watched briefings on both sides. As far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers conducting the briefings on the Indian side,” the journalist said.