French singer Nicole Croisille, of 'A Man and a Woman' fame, dies at 88

PARIS: Nicole Croisille, a French singer who sang on the soundtrack of the hit 1966 film "A Man and a Woman", has died, her agent told AFP on Wednesday. She was 88.

Croisille died "following a long illness" in Paris during the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, Jacques Metges said.

"Until the end, she fought with lots of force and courage," he added.

Croisille was best known internationally for her work on the film soundtrack of "A Man and a Woman", including the solo "Today it's You" and several duets.