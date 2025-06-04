South Korea's President Lee takes power after sweeping election win

Kim had conceded hours earlier, as final votes were still being counted. Official results showed he had no chance of winning.

Lee assumed office just hours before the United States was set to slap tariffs of 50 percent on South Korea's crucial steel and aluminium exports -- although markets reacted favourably to the election, with the benchmark KOSPI and the won rising Wednesday.

Lee takes charge of a nation still reeling from the turmoil sparked by Yoon's martial law declaration in December and the rise of the far right in its aftermath -- a development experts say has deeply shaken the country's collective sense of democracy.

In a speech to supporters early Wednesday, Lee urged South Koreans to move "forward with hope and make a fresh start from this moment on".

He also promised to "pursue dialogue, communication, and cooperation" with North Korea, with whom the South remains technically at war, "to find a path toward peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity".

Lee started his first day in office speaking to the military's top commander, formally confirming the transfer of operational control of the country's armed forces.

He urged soldiers to "maintain a firm readiness posture" against any North Korean threats, and commended the country's military for their conduct during the martial law crisis, saying they'd "helped prevent the country from descending into further chaos".

Lee then headed to the National Cemetery, where many of the country's former heads of state are buried, to pay his respects.

A modest inauguration ceremony will likely follow at the National Assembly -- the same site where Yoon deployed armed troops on the night he attempted to suspend civilian rule.