New Zealand MP Laura McClure displays deepfake AI nude image of herself in Parliament to urge legal reform

In a bold move to highlight the threat of deepfake technology, New Zealand Member of Parliament Laura McClure displayed an AI-generated nude image of herself during a parliamentary session. The image, the MP said was created in under five minutes using readily available online tools.

"This image is a naked image of me, but it's not real," McClure said, adding that the ease with which such convincing fake images can be produced. She described the experience as "absolutely terrifying," noting the psychological impact even when knowing the image was fabricated.

McClure shared the image on her Instagram account, and said, "Today in Parliament, I showed an AI-generated nude deepfake of myself to show how real and easy these are to create. The problem isn't the tech itself, but how it's being misused to abuse people. Our laws need to catch up."