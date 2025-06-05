South Korean lawmakers approve special investigations into martial law, Yoon's wife

SEOUL: South Korea's liberal-led legislature overwhelmingly passed bills Thursday to launch special investigations into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law in December and criminal allegations against his wife, targeting the ousted conservative a day after his liberal successor took office.

The National Assembly also passed a bill to initiate an independent investigation into the 2023 drowning death of a marine during a search-and-rescue operation for flood victims, an incident the Democratic Party, which holds majority, accuses Yoon's government of covering up.

The bills previously had been vetoed by Yoon during his term and by South Korea's caretaker government after his Dec. 14 impeachment.

President Lee Jae-myung, a Democrat who won Tuesday's snap election triggered by Yoon's removal from office, is expected to sign the bills.

Many members of the conservative People Power Party refused to participate in the votes, which took place after one of the party's lawmakers accused the liberals of being driven by vendetta.

Kim Yong-min, a Democratic Party lawmaker, said the conservatives were effectively defending Yoon's imposition of martial law by repeatedly opposing investigations into it.

"That's why they failed to win public support and were rejected by voters in the presidential election," he said in a speech.

Lee, who drove the legislative efforts to impeach Yoon, pinned his presidential campaign on unity, promising not to target conservatives and calling for an end to political polarization.