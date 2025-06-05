Trump says 'very disappointed' by Musk's criticism on his 'big, beautiful bill', Tesla CEO hits back

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was "very disappointed" by Elon Musk's criticism of his policy mega-bill, adding he didn't know if his friendship with his billionaire former advisor would survive.

In an extraordinary rant in the Oval Office as visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sat mutely beside him, Trump unloaded on SpaceX and Tesla boss Musk in his first comments on the issue.

"Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I was surprised," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after former advisor Musk slammed the bill as an "abomination".

"I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here... All of a sudden, he had a problem," Trump added.

Musk hit back minutes later on his X social network, saying the 78-year-old president's claims he had advance sight of the bill were "false."

"Whatever," he added above a video of Trump saying Musk was upset about the loss of subsidies for electric vehicles.

Musk on Thursday ratcheted up his public spat with Trump even more, saying the US president would have lost the election without his support.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," Musk said on X. "Such ingratitude."

The latest clash comes less than a week since Trump held a grand Oval Office farewell for Musk as he wrapped up his time leading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).