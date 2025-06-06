Four killed in Kyiv after Russian missile, drone attack across Ukraine, says mayor

KYIV: A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday killed at least four people and injured 20 others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as air raid sirens rang out during a wider combined attack across Ukraine.

Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.

Multiple explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, where falling debris sparked fires across several districts as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming targets, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration.

"Our air defence crews are doing everything possible. But we must protect one another. Stay safe," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Authorities reported damage in several districts, and rescue workers were responding at multiple locations. They urged residents to seek shelter.

In Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-story residential building.

Emergency services evacuated three people from the apartment, and rescue operations were ongoing.

Another fire broke out in a metal warehouse.

Tkachenko said the metro tracks between two stations in Kyiv were damaged in the attack, but no fire or injuries occurred.