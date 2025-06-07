Kilmar Abrego Garcia returns to US after Trump administration 'trafficked' him to El Salvador

Democrats and immigrant rights group had pressed for Abrego Garcia’s release, with several lawmakers — including Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, where Abrego Garcia had lived for years — even traveling to El Salvador to visit him. A federal judge had ordered him to be returned in April and the Supreme Court rejected an emergency appeal by directing the government to work to bring him back.

But the news that Abrego Garcia, who had an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears he would face persecution from local gangs, was being brought back for the purpose of prosecution was greeted with dismay by his lawyers.

The case also prompted the resignation of a top supervisor in the US attorney’s office in Nashville, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter.

Ben Schrader, who was chief of the office’s criminal division, did not explain the reason for his resignation but posted to social media around the time the indictment was being handed down, saying: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a prosecutor with the Department of Justice, where the only job description I’ve ever known is to do the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons.”

He declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday.

Abrego Garcia's lawyer calls charges ‘preposterous’

“This administration ... instead of simply admitting their mistake, they’ll stop at nothing at all, including some of the most preposterous charges imageable," Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Ama Frimpong, legal director with the group CASA, said Abrego Garcia's family has mixed emotions about his return to the US.

“Let him talk to his wife. Let him talk to his children. This family has suffered enough,” she said.

Sandoval-Moshenberg said Abrego Garcia is one of the first, if not the first, person released from a notorious prison in El Salvador, though he was later imprisoned at another facility.

“So it’s going to be very interesting to hear what he has to say about the way in which he was treated,” the attorney said.

The indictment, filed last month and unsealed Friday, lays out a string of allegations that date back to 2016 but are only being disclosed now, nearly three months after Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported and following the Trump administration’s repeated claims that he is a criminal.

It accuses him of smuggling throughout the US thousands of people living in the country illegally, including children and members of the violent MS-13 gang, from Central America and abusing women he was transporting. A co-conspirator also alleged that he participated in the killing of a gang member’s mother in El Salvador, prosecutors wrote in papers urging the judge to keep him behind bars while he awaits trial.

The indictment does not charge him in connection with that allegation.