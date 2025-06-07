Sri Lankan president orders probe into purported pardon of convict

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake ordered a police probe into the release from prison of a convicted criminal under a purported pardon from him, a statement from his office said on Saturday.

The probe was ordered after an individual named W.H. Athula Tilakaratne, serving a sentence at Anuradhapura Prison, was released under the presidential pardon granted on Vesak 2025 despite his name not being among 388 inmates recommended for amnesty, the statement from the president's office said.

Article 34 (1) of the Sri Lankan Constitution says the president can pardon convicted prisoners.

A list of inmates recommended for pardon is forwarded for approval by the president after a review by the Ministry of Justice.

The Presidential Secretariat said a serious irregularity may have occurred in connection with this incident, according to the statement.