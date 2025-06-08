Israel to block aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday ordered the military to stop a humanitarian ship carrying activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, from breaking the blockade of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

"I have instructed the military to prevent the Madleen flotilla from reaching Gaza," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement from his office.

Calling Thunberg an "antisemite" and the group of activists "Hamas propaganda mouthpieces", he added: "Turn back because you will not reach Gaza."

The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, left Italy on June 1 with the aim of delivering aid and challenging the Israeli blockade, which has been in place for years even before the Israel-Hamas war since October 2023.

Organisers said Saturday the vessel had entered Egyptian waters and was nearing Gaza, where the war has entered its 21st month.

"Israel will not allow anyone to break the naval blockade of Gaza, which is aimed at preventing weapons from reaching Hamas -- a murderous terrorist group holding our hostages and committing war crimes," Katz said.

"Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or support terror groups -- by sea, air or land," he added.