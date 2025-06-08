Spain condemns assassination attempt on Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe

World

Relatives and friends of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay wait to receive news about the state of his health after being shot and wounded in Bogota early on June 8, 2025.Photo | AFP
MADRID: Spain on Sunday condemned the attempted assassination of a Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate in next year's presidential election, saying "violence has no place in our societies".

"Spain conveys its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the victim and all its solidarity to his family and friends, as well as to the Colombian people," the Spanish foreign ministry added in a statement.

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe was speaking to supporters in the capital when a gunman shot him twice in the head and once in the knee.

A security guard managed to detain the suspected attacker, a minor believed to be 15 years old.

Uribe was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery for his wounds, the Santa Fe Clinic in Bogota said.

Colombian presidential candidate Uribe undergoes successful surgery after being shot at campaign event in Bagota
