Spain condemns assassination attempt on Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe

MADRID: Spain on Sunday condemned the attempted assassination of a Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate in next year's presidential election, saying "violence has no place in our societies".

"Spain conveys its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the victim and all its solidarity to his family and friends, as well as to the Colombian people," the Spanish foreign ministry added in a statement.

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe was speaking to supporters in the capital when a gunman shot him twice in the head and once in the knee.

A security guard managed to detain the suspected attacker, a minor believed to be 15 years old.

Uribe was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery for his wounds, the Santa Fe Clinic in Bogota said.