Russia says it aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali

MOSCOW: Moscow wants to enhance its military ties in Africa, the Kremlin said Monday, after reports that the Russian paramilitary group Wagner was leaving Mali.

Diplomatic and security sources told AFP on Sunday that Wagner, Russia's best-known mercenary group, was no longer present in Mali and its units there have been taken over by the Africa Corps, overseen by Moscow's defence ministry.

Mali, ruled by a junta that seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, has never officially admitted Wagner's presence, insisting it only worked with Russian instructors.

"We intend to comprehensively develop our cooperation with African countries," Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday when asked about Wagner's departure.