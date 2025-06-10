Israel attacks Yemeni port city, Houthi rebels say

DUBAI: Israel attacked docks in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, the Houthi rebels said, likely damaging facilities that are key to aid shipments to the hungry, war-wracked nation.

Israel did not immediately acknowledge the attack and the Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. However, Tuesday's claimed attack comes as the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones targeting Israel during its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel. They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.

Late Monday, Israel issued online warnings to Yemenis to evacuate from Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif ports over what it alleged was “the Houthi regime’s use of seaports for its terrorist activities.” Hodeida also is the main entry point for food and other humanitarian aid for millions of Yemenis since the war began when the Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The Houthis have been launching persistent missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region in what the group’s leadership has described as an effort to end Israel’s offensive in Gaza.