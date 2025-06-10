Ten dead in Austria school shooting, including shooter, a former student

VIENNA: An attack on a school in Graz, Austria reportedly by a former student has left several people dead, police said Tuesday, in a rare case of deadly gun violence in a European school.

Heavily armed police, a helicopter and paramedics descended upon the school in Graz, where 10 people including the alleged lone shooter were killed and "several severely injured", regional police said on X.

"The identities of those affected are currently being established," police said, adding the situation as secure and support was being provided to witnesses and those affected.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr told Austrian press agency APA that 10 people including several students and one adult were killed.

Authorities say the assailant was a 21-year-old man who had two weapons, which he appeared to have owned legally. Austrian media reported the suspect is believed to be a former student who also took his own life.

"The situation is very unclear at the moment," police sources told Austria's APA news agency.

"It's a disaster, simply terrible. After all, it's about children," Hasan Darsel, a restaurant owner in the area, told the newspaper Kronen Zeitung.