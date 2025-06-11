5.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Taiwan

TAIPEI: A magnitude-5.9 earthquake rattled Taiwan on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, with AFP journalists reporting buildings shaking in the capital Taipei.

The quake struck at a depth of about 31 kilometres (19 miles) off the east coast, 71 kilometres south of Hualien City, the USGS said.

The Taitung Fire Department told AFP there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

"When the earthquake struck, the computer screen and fan shook heavily," said a firefighter in the coastal town of Chenggong.

"It was much stronger than previous quakes. I immediately thought about running outside," he told AFP.