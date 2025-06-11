Indian youth seen pinned to floor at Newark airport in viral video had entered US illegally

NEW DELHI: An Indian national from Haryana who was seen handcuffed and pinned to the floor by US officials at Newark Airport in a viral video had entered the country illegally, people familiar with the development confirmed on Tuesday.
The case gained national and diaspora-wide attention after the video was posted on social media. Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who witnessed the scene, posted the video online, describing the individual as “crying, treated like a criminal,” and called the episode “a human tragedy.” The footage has since sparked outrage among the Indian diaspora and triggered calls for accountability.
“Our consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual, who belongs to Haryana, had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order,” said a person familiar with the matter.
During his transit at Newark Airport, US officials found the man’s behaviour “not conducive for travel,” leading to him being restrained and admitted to a medical facility. Indian authorities were informed of the development by the US.
“Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India,” a source added.
Indian authorities are in touch with their US counterparts to seek full clarity on the incident while ensuring the rights and dignity of Indian nationals abroad. “Our consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter,” a source said.
Soon after the incident, the US embassy in India had issued a travel advisory warning Indian nationals about strict enforcement of immigration rules. “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the US embassy statement read.