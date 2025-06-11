Indian youth seen pinned to floor at Newark airport in viral video had entered US illegally

During his transit at Newark Airport, US officials found the man’s behaviour “not conducive for travel,” leading to him being restrained and admitted to a medical facility. Indian authorities were informed of the development by the US.

“Once he is fit to travel, the individual will be deported to India,” a source added.

Indian authorities are in touch with their US counterparts to seek full clarity on the incident while ensuring the rights and dignity of Indian nationals abroad. “Our consulate in New York continues to remain engaged with the US authorities on this matter,” a source said.

Soon after the incident, the US embassy in India had issued a travel advisory warning Indian nationals about strict enforcement of immigration rules. “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the US embassy statement read.