Pakistani citizen residing in Canada extradited to US on charges of spying for ISIS

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani national residing in Canada, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan has been extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism.
FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X, "Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism."
"In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel."
"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024. He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice. This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world — as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities."
"Your FBI will continue to be on guard and work around the clock to counter them. @NewYorkFBI @FBIChicago and @FBILosAngeles did great work in this case with our partners and we thank them,’’ the post read.
A statement from US Department of Justice stated that a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan (20) also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited to the United States on June 10, in connection with an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York. Khan was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organisation (FTO), the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries. Khan is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on June 11.
"The foreign terrorist organization ISIS remains a clear and present danger to the American people, and our Jewish citizens are especially targeted by evil groups like these," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.
"Khan allegedly tried to enter the United States to commit an attack on the Jewish community in New York City, planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting around the one-year anniversary of the attack on Gaza by Hamas," said FBI Director Kash Patel.
"As alleged, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan attempted to enter the United States to carry out a deadly terrorist attack on a Jewish center in New York City. He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS. Khan’s deadly, antisemitic plan was thwarted by the diligent work of our law enforcement partners and the career prosecutors in this Office who are committed to rooting out antisemitism and stopping terror. Thanks to their efforts, Khan will now face justice in New York," said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York.
The statement further read, "Khan was provisionally arrested in Canada on Sept. 4, 2024 based on a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York. As alleged in the complaint, Khan, who resided in Canada, attempted to travel from Canada to New York City, where he intended to use automatic and semi-automatic weapons to carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York. Khan began posting on social media and communicating with others on an encrypted messaging application about his support for ISIS in or about November 2023, when, among other things, Khan distributed ISIS propaganda videos and literature. Subsequently, Khan began communicating with two undercover law enforcement officers (collectively, the UCs)."
The FBI’s New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles Field Offices are investigating the case.