Pakistani citizen residing in Canada extradited to US on charges of spying for ISIS

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani national residing in Canada, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan has been extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X, "Major news… earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism."

"In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Center in Brooklyn. Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel."

"Thankfully, the great work of FBI teams and our partners exposed those plans and shut them down — and Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024. He has now arrived in the U.S. and will face American justice. This case is a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism facing every corner of the world — as well as the disturbing rise in threats against our Jewish communities."

"Your FBI will continue to be on guard and work around the clock to counter them. @NewYorkFBI @FBIChicago and @FBILosAngeles did great work in this case with our partners and we thank them,’’ the post read.