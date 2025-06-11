Poland's pro-EU government faces confidence vote after presidency blow

WARSAW: Poland's pro-EU government faces a confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday as it attempts to demonstrate that it still has majority support, even after suffering a major blow in this month's presidential election.

The vote was called by Prime Minister Donald Tusk after nationalist Karol Nawrocki won the presidency, prompting expert predictions that the government could become fatally weakened, leading to early elections.

"I am asking for a vote of confidence because I have conviction, faith and confidence that we have a mandate to govern," Tusk said at the start of Wednesday's parliament session.

He said the government faced "very hard, serious work in conditions that will not change for the better".

Nawrocki, a fan of US President Donald Trump, is expected to try to bring down the government and boost the main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party which backed him.

Tusk, a former EU president, came to power in 2023 as head of a coalition between his centrist Civic Platform, Poland 2050, the Polish People's Party (PSL) and New Left.

New parliamentary elections are not scheduled until 2027.

Tusk is expected to win the confidence vote later on Wednesday as his coalition controls 242 of the 460 seats in parliament and only needs a simple majority.