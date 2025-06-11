Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv kills 3, injures 60 amid stalled peace talks

KHARKIV: Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed three people and wounded 60 including children early on Wednesday, authorities said, as Moscow pushed ahead with its relentless attacks after rejecting an unconditional ceasefire.

Russia has fired record numbers of drones and missiles at Ukraine over recent weeks, escalating three years of daily bombardments as it outlines hardline demands -- rejected by Kyiv as "ultimatums" -- to halt its invasion.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv, just 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border, again bore the brunt of the attack.

"Seventeen strikes by enemy UAVs (drones) were carried out in two districts of the city tonight," Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said three people had been killed.

AFP journalists in the city saw damaged apartment blocks, burnt out cars and streets strewn with debris after the attacks.

Olena Khoruzheva had run into the hallway -- away from the windows -- with her two children when she heard the incoming drones. "The younger one lay on the floor, hands on his head. I was on top of him," the 41-year-old pharmacist told AFP.

"We heard it approaching. Silence, and then we were thrown against the wall ... there were more explosions, then we heard people shouting 'Help! Help!" Her 65-year-old neighbour was one of those killed in the attack.

Early on Wednesday morning, an AFP reporter saw first responders removing the body of one killed resident from a block of apartments in a black body bag.