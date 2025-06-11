Trump's pick for South Asia Paul Kapur says he will engage with Pakistan where it serves American interests

NEW DELHI: Paul Kapur, Donald Trump’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would engage with Pakistan where it serves American interests. “If confirmed, I will pursue security cooperation where beneficial to U.S. interests, while seeking opportunities for bilateral collaboration in trade and investment,” he said.

Kapur signalled a pragmatic approach to Pakistan, focusing on selective engagement based on clear U.S. strategic priorities. He acknowledged the need for careful diplomacy, especially in light of recent tensions in South Asia.

“South Asia recently avoided a costly conflict, with the Vice President and Secretary Rubio intensely engaged on the issue,” he said, referring to the India-Pakistan escalation. “If confirmed, I will continue to promote longstanding U.S. security interests with India and Pakistan through the pursuit of peace and stability, and the fight against terrorism.”