Trump's pick for South Asia Paul Kapur says he will engage with Pakistan where it serves American interests

NEW DELHI: Paul Kapur, Donald Trump’s nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would engage with Pakistan where it serves American interests. “If confirmed, I will pursue security cooperation where beneficial to U.S. interests, while seeking opportunities for bilateral collaboration in trade and investment,” he said.
Kapur signalled a pragmatic approach to Pakistan, focusing on selective engagement based on clear U.S. strategic priorities. He acknowledged the need for careful diplomacy, especially in light of recent tensions in South Asia.
“South Asia recently avoided a costly conflict, with the Vice President and Secretary Rubio intensely engaged on the issue,” he said, referring to the India-Pakistan escalation. “If confirmed, I will continue to promote longstanding U.S. security interests with India and Pakistan through the pursuit of peace and stability, and the fight against terrorism.”
Turning to India, Kapur emphasized the growing strategic alignment between Washington and New Delhi. “The United States and India share a host of common interests, including their commitment to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which is not dominated by China,” he said.
He framed the U.S.-India relationship as central to regional stability and global security. “If confirmed, I will work to further advance U.S.-India relations and put our partnership on course to realize its tremendous promise,” he added.
Kapur also expressed his broader diplomatic vision for South and Central Asia, one rooted in advancing U.S. interests through security cooperation, economic partnerships, and support for democratic values. His remarks reflected a realist approach—balancing strategic cooperation with clear-eyed assessments of regional risks—in one of the world’s most volatile geopolitical theaters.